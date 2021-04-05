Investigators believe arson to be cause of Walmart fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire investigators believe a Sunday night fire at the Walmart Supercenter on at Charleston and Decatur boulevards was “intentionally set.”

The fire started just before 8 p.m. in the rear of the store in the paper towel aisle creating a large amount of smoke. According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, automatic fire sprinklers quickly helped douse the flames.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, people were already in the process of evacuating the store. One person was injured when they tripped and fell during the evacuation. That person was treated by paramedics and transported to the hospital.

Damage was estimated at $200,000, mostly due to smoke damaging items in the store. Structural damage was estimated at less than $10,000. Firefighters and employees of Walmart worked quickly to make sure water from the sprinkler system did not damage the store further.

The fire remains under investigation, and suspect information is not available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident can talk with Las Vegas Arson Investigators at 702.383.2888 or they can call Crime Stoppers at 702.385.5555 or online at www.crimestoppers.com. Those offering tips to investigators may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.