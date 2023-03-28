LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men were arrested for allegedly negotiating sexual services with who they thought was a child but instead was a decoy, according to the Nevada Attorney General.

In a media release issued on Tuesday, the AG’s office said it led the investigation that landed Bronson Floyd Hayes, 50, and Sergio Francisco Bautista, 35, in the Clark County Detention Center.

Both men were arrested on Thursday, Mar. 23, and charged with soliciting a child and luring a person under the age of 16 with a computer to commit a sex act.

“Anyone seeking to engage in sex trafficking with a minor must be brought to justice and I am proud of the work our investigators and partners did in this operation,” Attorney General Aaron Ford said. “My office will always work to investigate individuals involved in these abhorrent and unlawful actions.”

The Homeland Security Investigations, Clark County School Police, and Las Vegas City Marshalls assisted with this investigation.

Those with information on a sexual solicitation or sex trafficking incident can alert local law enforcement or file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General.