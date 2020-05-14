Investigation underway after security guard shoots man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man suffered a gunshot would after being shot by a security guard overnight, according to Metro Police.

Police said the security guard was patrolling the property of a business in the 3500 block of Teco Ave, near Sunset Road and Valley View Boulevard when he encountered two suspects who were seen exiting a fenced area at the rear of the business.

One of the suspects was possibly armed with a gun and the security officer fired shots, police said.

Metro officers responded to the shooting and followed a trail of blood that led them to a tent where the shot man was found in a tent.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.