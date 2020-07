LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are conducting a death investigation after finding a body near Rainbow and Lake Mead Boulevards just after 9 a.m. Monday morning.

According to LVMPD, a citizen notified police of an “unresponsive unhoused” person in the 1900 block of North Rainbow.

Metro Police say officers arrived at the scene and located a body.

LVMPD is calling this incident “an active event.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.