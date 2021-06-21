Investigation continues after fire at Henderson mobile home park displaces several

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Flames erupted at a mobile home park in Henderson Sunday night, causing the whole park to evacuate.

“I heard what sounded like fireworks, so then I hear them louder and louder, and then I see my curtains light up, and I look out the back window, and I see a ball of fire,” recounted resident David Arteaga.

Resident Donnie Probert shared, “I heard explosions and stuff like that, and then I come around the corner, and I see the fire over here.”

#FIRE at a Mobile Home Park in Henderson. Several people displaced tonight after flames erupted Sunday night into this morning. Cause is unknown, but residents have a theory. 🔥 Story at 11pm #8NN pic.twitter.com/UFxbP6wJSV — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) June 22, 2021

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but residents say fireworks have been going off in the area lately.

“Fireworks are common in this area, and I hear them all the time,” resident Melissa Matt told 8 News Now.

The fire displaced approximately 100 residents and an unknown number of pets, according to the American Red Cross. “We are working to assist residents on a case-by-base basis due to their destroyed or damaged homes,” the nonprofit said.

According to the Henderson Fire Department, over 100 firefighters responded to the four-alarm fire. They say a Henderson Fire captain and Clark County firefighter were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Multiple cars were damaged, and eight mobile homes were demolished.

Thankfully, no residents were injured.

“We couldn’t come back to the park, so we all had to go to the school across the street, and we waited there until 6 a.m.,” said Matt.

Power was restored to the park early Monday evening. Probert has lived in this community for 15 years, so he wants to do something to help.

I would like to do a fundraiser to help all these people that are displaced,” he shared.

An emergency shelter has been established at Heritage Park Senior Facility for those who have been displaced and their pets.