Did 'Keffe D' almost get away with murder? Interviewer says he could have

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vlad Lyubovny interviewed Duane “Keffe D” Davis twice before police arrested him in connection with the murder of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur. Police and prosecutors said that the suspect’s own words led to a grand jury in Las Vegas indicting him.

“I think had he not done any interviews, had he not written a book in particular, I think that he would be living in Henderson, enjoying his life right now as opposed to being in a jail cell, unfortunately,” Lyubovny said in an interview with the 8 News Now Investigators.

Davis was arrested near his Henderson home on Friday.

Lyubovny, who runs Vlad TV, which features interviews with celebrities, paid Davis for the interviews and conducted the first one in 2019, he said. He would not specify how much Davis was paid.

In 2011, a retired LAPD detective had written a book that included information about a confession from Davis. Davis has claimed that he did not know he would be recorded and agreed to the confession as part of a deal in a separate criminal case he faced.

In 2018, Davis had published a book, “Compton Street Legend” in which he made admissions about Shakur’s 1996 murder.

“I feel that no matter who you are and no matter what you did, everyone kind of wants to tell their story,” Lyubovny said.

Las Vegas Metro police and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office said that Davis admitted to being the shot caller for the South Side Compton Crips, said that he obtained the gun to shoot Shakur and handed the gun over moments before the drive-by shooting in retaliation for a fight involving the now deceased nephew of Davis, Orlando Anderson.

Police executed a search warrant at the Henderson home of Davis in July, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported.

Davis reached out to Vlad TV to schedule a third interview, for which he would be paid, and was given a deposit before his arrest, Lyubovny told the 8 News Now Investigators.

In September, investigators reached out to Lyubovny for his raw footage of the interviews, he said. Lyubovny told the 8 News Now Investigators that he would not cooperate because he did not want his guests to feel like he would cooperate against them. He also said that aside from minor edits, his interviews are mainly posted in their entirety.

When asked if he sensed any remorse from Davis, Lyubovny said that he didn’t think so.

“A lot of this stuff, you know, if you look at the rules of engagement when it comes to, you know, his crew and his group of people, this is very much par for the course,” Lyubovny said. “Like the fact that everyone is just so shocked because you just happen to be a famous rapper that this happened to.”

Davis was being held without bail on the charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon that carried a gang enhancement. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.