INTERVIEW: Video conference users warned hijackers taking over meetings, safety tips

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Reports of video conference hacks have increased with the rapid increase of users on virtual meeting platforms due to updated social distancing guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Many companies have become dependent on virtual conference platforms to host the once in-person meetings remotely.

The Zoom cloud meeting platform itself went from having 10 million daily users to almost 100 million within 3 months – making it a target for hackers.

While many celebrate the advances in technology that make cloud meetings possible, hijackings have led to major security and privacy concerns from platform users.

Hacks on popular cloud meeting platform Zoom are even being termed “Zoom-bombing.”

The FBI recently warned users of teleconference and video meeting software hijackings, stating unidentified users have begun to take over virtual conferences, interrupting them with pornographic imagery, hate speech or threatening language.

The FBI recommends exercising due diligence and caution in cybersecurity efforts.

8 News Now’s Live Producer, Rocky Nash, spoke with Maya Levine, Security Engineer with Check Point Software to gather safety tips you can implement for your next virtual meeting.

One of the services the company provides is securing a remote workforce. Due to coronavirus, companies around the globe are looking to connect reliably, scale rapidly, and stay protected as today’s workforces transition from on-premise to remote working.

We asked Maya Levine what video meeting and teleconferencing platforms are doing to better protect the end-user.

She emphasized instead the importance of the user protecting themself by planning ahead and enabling the security features already built into the software.

Updating software as soon as the company releases an update was at the top of her recommendations because each update includes security patches to possible vulnerabilities discovered or reported by other users.

Check Point Software gave 8 important safety tips for Zoom users:

Never share your permanent meeting ID on public sites or social media platforms. Only send this nine to ten-digit code to guests who will be participants in your meeting. This ID never changes so if compromised it makes you vulnerable to hacking. Allow the Zoom platform to generate a random ID for each new meeting.

Only allow signed-in users to join your meeting. With this feature turned on, unauthorized users won’t be able to join. Participants will have to enter the email address they were invited to the meeting with.

Add a password to your meeting an extra layer of security and only forward the email invite and meeting password to trusted sources. Without the password, uninvited guests can’t join

Turn on the waiting room feature to manually screen and accept participants into a meeting

Keep your Zoom software up to date. With every update, security vulnerabilities that may have been discovered are patched within each new security update

Manage your participants by muting guests on entry and turning off the ability for participants to share their screen if you will be the only hosting presenter

Once all invited participants have arrived lock the meeting

Levine pointed out that both free Zoom accounts and licensed paid accounts are being hacked. The best way to prevent your next video conference meeting from being hacked is to plan ahead to secure your account and next meeting.

