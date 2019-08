LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV football kicks off it’s season Saturday, August 31. It’s also the last time the team will play at Sam Boyd Stadium before they make their move to Allegiant Stadium, the future home of the Raiders.

Casey Flair, UNLV Football Foundation Board Members and former UNLV football player, joined Good Day Las Vegas to discuss what goes into supporting the program.

