INTERVIEW: Nevada Film Office hosts toy drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development’s (GOED) Nevada Film Office is collecting toys to benefit the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation to help raise the spirts of Nevada children battling cancer and other catastrophic illnesses.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Nevada Film Office located at 6655 W. Sahara Ave. Suite C106. Toys with non-porous surfaces so they can be cleaned are preferred such as Lego sets, Fisher-Price infant/toddler/pre-school play sets and figurines. Also needed are art sets, slime kits and gift cards for the older kids.

The Film Office is collecting toys until Friday, August 30.

