INTERVIEW: Longtime civil rights leader Ruby Duncan speaks about latest protests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Protests along the Las Vegas Strip are not unusual for those who have been involved in the Valley’s civil rights movement for decades. For them, it stirs up memories of earlier fights for justice.

In the 1960s and 70s, Ruby Duncan was at the forefront of Las Vegas’ civil rights activism.

In 1971, Duncan lead 6,000 people along a much smaller Las Vegas Strip.

Today, she is proud of the peaceful protests for justice, but disheartened the protests have to happen in the first place.

She is outraged by the death of George Floyd.

“To be fair with you, I cannot for the sake of me look at that picture, with that man on his neck. I can’t look at it,” said Ruby Duncan, Civil Rights Activist.

“It’s a shame to see such racism that goes through this country. I’ve always tried to treat everybody right. To me, we’re all God’s children,” added Duncan.

Listen to the full audio interview below:

Duncan turns 88-years-old this weekend.