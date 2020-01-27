INTERVIEW: Former Rebel, Reggie Theus remembers Kobe Bryant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kobe Bryant’s death is being felt throughout the basketball world. Former UNLV Rebel, NBA player and coach, Reggie Theus, remembers watching Bryant grow from a rising athlete to a superstar.

As much as the Theus recognizes what Kobe Bryant did on the court, he told 8 News NOW it’s what he was about to do that makes his death even more tragic.

“He closed his basketball career. You spend ten to fifteen years playing, and you miss so much of your kid’s lives. Then finally, you get to the point where you retire and now you’re giving back. Not only to the community and basketball world, but you’re embracing your family, embracing your children and moving in another direction and something this incredibly devastating happens,” said Reggie Theus, former UNLV Rebel

Kobe Bryant was 41-years-old and his daughter Gianna was 13.