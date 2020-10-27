INTERVIEW: 8 News NOW speaks with Rebecca Gill on navigating judicial nominees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lot of attention is paid to the big races — but we are also electing dozens of judges to the bench.

8 News Now’s David Charns talked to a political science professor at UNLV about what you can do to make the process a little easier.

“It is intimidating it is daunting and if one were to try to do the background research on all of these folks it will take a really long time … these folks are not designated on the ballot with a particular party identification because we have non partisan elections here and what that means is then that you open up the ballot and you see just a sea of names and there’s very little there to help you understand anything at all about these candidates and what’s more is that most of the work that they do it is happening largely outside of public view most of us don’t sort of hang around the court buildings to see how our judges are making decisions so it can be very difficult to get information about the judges,” said Dr. Rebecca Gill, Associate Professor of Political Science, UNLV.

“Faced with this very long ballot, one of the things that you can do, is that you can use some of the resources that some local groups have put together I know the local league of women voters group has done quite a few information sessions, kinda meet the candidate sessions so there’s a lot of information available there,” added Gill.

