Interstate 15 to undergo nightly lane, ramp closures August 2-14

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers can expect nightly lane and ramp closures on Interstate 15 for the next few weeks.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is upgrading north and southbound Interstate 15 between St. Rose Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard. Crews will be milling and placing new asphalt pavement along the interstate.

The following closures will run August 2-14:

Sunday Night—Monday Morning, August 2-August 3

The Interstate 15 northbound on and offramps at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 2, until 6 a.m., August 3, in Clark County.

The Interstate 15 southbound offramp at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 2, until 6 a.m., August 3, in Clark County.

The outside travel lane along Interstate 15 southbound offramp at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 2, until 6 a.m., August 3, in Clark County.

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning, August 3-August 4

The Interstate 15 northbound on and offramps at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 3, until 6 a.m., August 4, in Clark County.

The outside travel lane along Interstate 15 northbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 3, until 6 a.m., August 4, in Clark County.

Two inside travel lanes along Interstate 15 southbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 3, until 6 a.m., August 4, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning, August 4-August 5

The Interstate 15 southbound on and off-ramps at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 4, until 6 a.m., August 5, in Clark County.

The outside travel lane along Interstate 15 southbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 4, until 6 a.m., August 5, in Clark County.

Two inside travel lanes along Interstate 15 northbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 4, until 6 a.m., August 5, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning, August 5-August 6

The Interstate 15 southbound on and offramps at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 5, until 6 a.m., August 6, in Clark County.

Two inside travel lanes along Interstate 15 northbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 5, until 6 a.m., August 6, in Clark County.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning, August 6-August 7

The Interstate 15 northbound on and offramps at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 6, until 6 a.m., August 7, in Clark County.

The Interstate 15 southbound on and offramps at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 6, until 6 a.m., August 7, in Clark County.

Sunday Night—Monday Morning, August 9-August 10

The Interstate 15 northbound on and offramps at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 9, until 6 a.m., August 10, in Clark County.

The outside travel lane along Interstate 15 northbound at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 9, until 6 a.m., August 10, in Clark County.

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning, August 10-August 11

Two inside travel lane along Interstate 15 northbound at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 10, until 6 a.m., August 11, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning, August 11-August 12

Two inside travel lane along Interstate 15 northbound at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 11, until 6 a.m., August 12, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning, August 12-August 13

The Interstate 15 southbound on and offramps at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 12, until 6 a.m., August 13, in Clark County.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning, August 13-August 14

The Interstate 15 southbound on and offramps at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 13, until 6 a.m., August 14, in Clark County.

The outside travel lane along Interstate 15 southbound at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 13, until 6 a.m., August 14, in Clark County.

Motorists are asked to use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signs, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.