LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mesquite police are advising travelers to stay on Interstate 15 and just be patient if they are traveling from Las Vegas to Utah for the holidays.

The shortcut that your smartphone is recommending might not be a shortcut at all.

“The northbound entrance to I-15 at exit 8 in Arizona is closed to thru traffic and you WILL be diverted to take the longest route all the way over Utah Hill,” according to a post on the Mesquite Police Department’s Facebook page. “So it might not be fun and downright frustrating to be stuck in holiday traffic, but it’s better than taking an even longer alternate route.”

The shortcut also puts you on a road that goes through a residential area on Hillside Drive where the speed limit is 35 mph. Mesquite police will be patrolling for speeders and unsafe drivers.