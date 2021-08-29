Interstate 15 closing in both directions nightly Monday to Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Interstate 15 will close nightly in both directions at Tropical Parkway from Monday, August 30 into Wednesday, Sept. 1 as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s I-15 North Corridor, Speedway Bowl project.

The closures are scheduled to occur from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day while crews install high mast lighting in the median of I-15.

During the closure, the following detours (see maps below) will be in place:

Northbound I-15 traffic will be routed on and off the interstate via the ramps at Tropical Parkway. To facilitate the detour, Tropical will be closed between Range Road and Nicco Way.

Southbound I-15 traffic will be rerouted onto the westbound CC-215, to Lamb Boulevard, to eastbound CC-215. Motorists will then continue onto southbound I-15.

The temporary overnight closures are needed for work related to the construction of the $100 million I-15, 215 interchanges in North Las Vegas. Fisher Sand & Gravel is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and heed construction signage. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible.