Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a crash Monday morning on Durango Drive between Windmill Lane and Wigwam Avenue.

According to Metro police, the crash happened just before 4 a.m. and involved only one vehicle. The sole person in that vehicle was killed.

The intersection of Durango and Wigwam is closed and drivers should avoid that area.