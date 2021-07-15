Intersection reopens at Boulder Highway, Nellis following gas leak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The intersection of Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard was closed for a few hours around 5 a.m. due to a gas leak Thursday morning.

Clark County Fire Department and Southwest Gas responded to the scene after receiving calls about a gas smell in the area. They did find that a backhoe digging at the intersection had hit a 4-inch gas line and caused a rupture.

There were no reported injuries. The gas line was repaired an the intersection reopened around 7 a.m.

Gas leak at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard. (Photo credit: Stephen King)

The gas leak was contained by 5:47 a.m., according to Clark County Fire Department.

Traffic was diverted by Metro police during the intersection closure.