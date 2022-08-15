LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command is investigating a crash involving a fire truck that shut down a southeast intersection.

Fire truck vs. car crash shuts down intersection at Warm Springs and Paradise (Credit: NSP)

According to NSP, it happened at the intersection of Warm Springs and Paradise Monday afternoon.

As a result, the intersection is closed in all directions just after 3 p.m.

The crash involved a Clark County Fire Department Truck and a four-door sedan, according to an NSP tweet.

Minor injuries were reported at the time of the crash.

Police say drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

No other details have been released at this time.