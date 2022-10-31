LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A dangerous intersection in the north end of the valley just off of Las Vegas Boulevard is expected to close permanently next month.

The closure will take place at the intersection of Sloan Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard on Nov. 19.

Sloan Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard intersection to be closed effective Nov. 19 (Google Images)

Nellis Air Force Base released the details on its Twitter on Monday, adding that due to “rapid growth in the area has become increasingly unsafe with the most recent tragedy occurring on Sept. 23. The safety of the Nellis populace and its neighbors is paramount.”

Nevada State Police investigated a deadly crash in which the drivers of two vehicles died in September at that intersection.

The crash involved a semi-truck and a sedan, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, NSP stated.

The sedan was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard when it turned left in front of the semi-truck that was traveling southbound, NSP said.

Deadly crash on Las Vegas Blvd and Range Road on Sept. 23. (KLAS)

Both vehicles ended up colliding with each other, and the semi-truck then hit an outer wall at Nellis Air Force Base, according to NSP.