Intersection at Carey, MLK closed following head-on crash; both drivers taken to hospital in ‘critical’ condition

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon following a head-on collision in North Las Vegas.

It happened just west of the intersection of Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard at just before 4 p.m.

Police say the driver of a Hyundai Tucson was driving westbound on Carey and, for unknown reasons, veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a Chevy Cruz head-on.

Both drivers were take to UMC where they are listed in critical condition. They were both the only occupants of their vehicles.

Police say impairment is not expected to be a factor.

The intersection is currently closed.