LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An “interruption of its internet services” left Clark County schools without access to some internet services Friday, the district said.

According to the release from the Clark County School District on X (formerly known as Twitter), the interruption of internet services is affecting the district’s operations. Those affected services include internet and email access, and may cause phone services to be intermittent, the district said.

Classes at CCSD schools are scheduled to go on as planned, although district officials warn that “some transportation services may be delayed.”

Earlier in the week, information was released on a security breach at CCSD. Experts said the breach led to unauthorized individuals accessing some students, parents, and staff information. District officials said they were working to identify and notify those affected.

It is not immediately known if the issues are related.