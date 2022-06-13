LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Biden administration officially dropped COVID-19 testing requirements for international travelers on Friday, and Sunday was the first day the new guidelines were enacted.

While the majority of travelers are thrilled that COVID testing requirements have been lifted, many told 8 News Now that it doesn’t change the fact that the virus is still out there.

“It just feels like a weight has been lifted because a lot of that testing the day before your flight is stressful,” said international travelers Adam Wolverton.

The end of the testing requirement terminated one of the longest-running travel restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I still did it because you never know,” said international traveler Leticia Cailleteau. “I think it’s going to be much better in terms of organization and stress.”

International travelers were required to show proof of a negative test a day before flying into the U.S., which the travel industry had repeatedly urged the Biden administration to drop. However, with the recent surge in COVID cases in southern Nevada, some travelers said they will still take precautions.

“For our peace of mind, we will continue to wear our masks, but as for travel, I know a lot of people were happy not having to do the attestation, it makes it easier to travel,” said traveler Dannielle Vosburgh.

The CDC made it clear it will reassess the decision in 90 days to see if there is a need to reinstate a pre-departure testing requirement.