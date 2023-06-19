LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) released preliminary visitation numbers for 2022 and it’s safe to say Las Vegas is back welcoming tourists at full speed. Many of them are visiting the valley for the first time.

8 News Now spoke to Adrian Rizzi and Rebecca Abraham who were visiting Las Vegas from Canada on a spur-of-the-moment trip. Both said they had never been to the area before the trip.

“We picked the Bellagio to stay at because you might as well do something nice. I want to see Carrot Top and go to the Grand Canyon,” Rizzi said.

In 2022, the second largest group of foreign travelers to visit Las Vegas was from Canada.

“It’s nice to get out to somewhere warmer and just have fun. I’m excited to try the food and see all the hotels,” Abraham said.

Recently, the LVCVA released foreign travel numbers for last year – a whopping 3.4M. It breaks years of decline mainly due to COVID. However, international travel in Las Vegas is stronger than ever.

With just a couple more days until the official start of summer, foreign visitors like Sandi hoped to enjoy the great outdoors here in the desert as he traveled from Europe.

LVCVA reported that over 60% of Las Vegas’ annual total of international visitors come from Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom.