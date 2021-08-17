International Pizza Expo returns to Las Vegas this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The International Pizza Expo is back in Las Vegas! It’s the world’s largest gathering of pizzeria owners, operators and suppliers.

The expo highlights the latest and greatest in the industry, from new types of sauces and toppings to automated machines that form the perfect crust.

The three-day expo, held at the Convention Center, has brought thousands to Las Vegas this week after taking a pause last year.

“It’s so exciting to see everyone back in the mix… seeing what’s new in the industry,” said Siler Chapman with the International Pizza Expo. “With employment being a hard thing right now, this is great for us to see what’s coming up and what’s new.”

The @PizzaExpo also brings together pizza acrobats. Check out Siler Chapman’s dough moves! 🍕 @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/IwG9QLNOAY — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) August 17, 2021

“I’m ready to see some new products out here. The vegan game is getting really big,” Chapman noted.