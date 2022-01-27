International Holocaust Remembrance Day honored in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the world honors International Holocaust Remembrance day, one local resident is reminding the community why this dark period in history is still relevant.

Susan Dublin oversees the Sperling Kronberg Mack Holocaust Remembrance Center in Summerlin and says it’s imperative that the community never forget the incident.

“This is the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. It’s significant because it focuses on the liberation, the end of the holocaust,” Dublin tells 8 News Nows.

On the walls of the center are the faces of some of the survivors in Southern Nevada who are slowly passing on. Dublin says less than 100 survivors are still alive, and COVID is now taking lives as well.

The center also honors survivors who have passed away with a garden memorial. The stones are original pieces from those roads many families had to travel back then for medicine and food to survive. But Dublin says there is a concern all this will be forgotten with the younger generations.

“It’s important because if we can’t learn from our mistakes we might be doomed to repeat them,” added Dublin.

More information about the Holocaust Resource Center can be found at this link.