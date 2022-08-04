LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rocco the clown is back and kicking off International Clown week at a Las Vegas Strip resort.

The fun-filled week started on Thursday, August 4 at Circus-Circus Las Vegas.

Those taking in the wild and wacky antics and circus acts also enjoyed light carnival bites.

International Clown Week at Circus-Circus (Credit: Circus-Circus)

International clown week (KLAS)

Dave the Clown from the Ringling Brothers is also performing at the resort.

Several other circus acts will perform over the coming days including the Flying Poemas, and Uzeyer Noruzov the star from “America’s Got Talent.”

The celebration continues all throughout the week through Aug. 7.