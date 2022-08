LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation announced that a portion of I-515 will be closed intermittently on Monday (Aug 15) evening into early Tuesday morning.

The closures will take place on the northbound offramp of Eastern Avenue, near downtown Las Vegas.

The closures are scheduled from 10 p.m. on Monday to 12 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead and consider using the Charleston Boulevard exit.