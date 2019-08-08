Interim dean appointed at UNLV School of Medicine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dr. John Fildes has been appointed as the interim dean for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Medicine, effective Sept. 1, 2019.

Fildes will serve in the role as UNLV continues a national search.

Dr. Fildes is stepping in for UNLV School of Medicine Founding Dean Barbara Atkinson, who will transition from dean into an advisory leadership role with the school, according to a UNLV news release.

“John is an exceptional leader and brilliant physician, and he has been a key member of Barbara’s team since day one,” UNLV President Marta Meana said.

Since joining the UNLV School of Medicine in July 2017, Dr. Fildes has been nationally recognized. He received a Trauma Achievement Award at the 2018 annual meeting of the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma. This award recognized his “exceptionally meritorious service as a member of the Regional Committee on Trauma,” during the medical response after the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

In addition to his role with UNLV, Dr. Fildes has worked for years with University Medical Center, a Level I trauma center, where he served as medical director and chair of the Department of Trauma and Burns since 1996. He established the first fellowship in Acute Care Surgery in the nation approved by the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma.