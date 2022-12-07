LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to fly, now may be the time. Wednesday is International Civil Aviation Day.

All In Aviation recently became one of the first flight schools in the U.S. to get an advanced simulator that makes learning to fly easier. The school which flies out of Henderson and North Las Vegas is offering a special discount on Dec. 7 for one lesson.

Good Day reporter Candace Charles stopped by the flight school to talk with the president and a flight instructor.