LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The rain came down out of nowhere and the people coming in were drenched,” said Randi Garrett, Owner of Cork & Thorn.

Garrett shared with 8 News Now how impactful the rain was as she discovered water damage inside her entertainment lounge Wednesday.

Rainfall near the Las Vegas Arts District (KLAS)

“I’ve been here for 40 years, and this was the worst rain that I’ve seen in Vegas,” she said.

“It impacted a lot of businesses down here and some people closed because of it,” Garrett added.

A couple of streets up, ‘The Wine Garden’ gets a corner-side view of the intense rain coming down. Syrina Groseclose who works there, explains.

“The water was up over the sidewalks, and I had to drive a different route to go home because of it,” she added.

Luckily the wine and champagne lounge didn’t experience too much damage, but she showed 8 News Now where there was water leaking from their wine cellar.

As for this happening again when another storm hits, Groseclose says they are as prepared as they can be, but due to the Arts District being an older area, she hopes the City of Las Vegas will look into building more drainage systems.

“I see them doing work so hopefully they are working on that because there is no place for the water to go,” Groseclose shared.