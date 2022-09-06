LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Car crashes are a leading cause of child deaths. In 2019, nearly 40% of the children who died in car crashes were unrestrained or not properly retrained.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reports an average of two kids under 13 are killed and nearly 400 are injured every day while riding in cars.

Installing a car seat properly is one of those things that can give new parents some angst.

“There are so many different kinds of seats. It’s important to read the manual to your car as well as your seat. That’s going to dictate a little better on where we’re going to place the seat and how we’re going to place the seat,” said Xochitl Kambak, a registered nurse with Healthy Living Institute at UMC.

Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 18 -24. You can get your car seat inspected for free on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Sunrise Acres Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will also be a car seat giveaway.