LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Starting the night of June 26, new data sensors will start to be installed along I-15 and U.S. 95 which will be used as part of a multi-year study of HOV lanes in southern Nevada.

A total of 17 sensor locations are scheduled to be installed through early August. The sensors count vehicles and detect the number of occupants. Each location will require three to five days of overnight lane restrictions for installing and testing. The installation of these sensors is in coordination with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and FAST.

NDOT’s HOV study began back in 2019, however data collection was interrupted by unpredictable diving patterns of the pandemic in early 2020. The study will review historical HOV lanes, and general purpose lanes, and take into account national best practices to determine a potential pilot program to validate pilot hours of operation.

NDOT and its partners will monitor pilot hours every three months for the next 18 months looking at the effectiveness and potential modifications. All work will take place during overnight hours and will require lane and shoulder closures. Here is a list of work dates however the schedule is subject to change.

Northbound I-15 June 26, 28, 30 July 5, 6, 7, 10, 11 Aug. 1, 2, 3

Southbound I-15 June 26, 27, 28, 29 July 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 Aug. 1, 2, 3

Neon Gateway Intersection June 30 July 5, 6

Southbound U.S. 95 July 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 27, 28, 31

Northbound U.S. 95 July 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 28, 31

Elkhorn Road Intersection July 24, 25, 26



Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones and take alternate routes if possible. For more information and a detailed list of dates and restrictions visit 511 HOME (nvroads.com)