Instagram to test hiding U.S. users’ ‘likes’

(CNN) — Instagram plans to start hiding likes for some users in the United States starting next week. It is part of an effort to reduce competitive pressure on the platform.

A user can still see how many likes their own posts receive, but followers will not know the count. Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, says he wants to make the platform less of a competition, especially for younger users.

While some users are happy with the move, social infuencers are concerned about losing sponsors.

Instagram has already tested the concept in several other countries.