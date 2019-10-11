Instagram gets new look

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve opened the popular social media app today, you may have noticed something different. Instagram has rolled out some new features, accompanying a new look for users.

Dark Mode enabled on Instagram

As of October 10, the app is now compatible with “Dark Mode” on iOS and Android. Users for each operating system noticed the new mode with their most recent updates, and now this social media giant is hopping on the bandwagon.

All you have to do is make sure both your operating system and your Instagram app is up to date, then enable “Dark Mode.” This picture to the right is an example of what you’ll see.

Along with “Dark Mode,” Instagram has recently removed the “following” tab, added extra protections against phishing emails claiming to be from Instagram and launched a messaging app partnered with Facebook.

“Threads from Instagram” is a new “camera-first” messaging app.

Today, Facebook is launching Threads from Instagram, a new camera-first messaging app that helps you stay connected to your close friends. Learn more here: https://t.co/oMgMiKMT6Y pic.twitter.com/GbQzctLu1t — Instagram (@instagram) October 3, 2019

All you have to do to enjoy each of these features is make sure your phone is up to date.