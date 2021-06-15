Instagram-famous dogs join local agencies to share extreme heat warnings, discuss new ordinance on animal cruelty

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas gathered some popular pups together on Tuesday to remind pet owners about a new ordinance as a dangerous heat wave hits the Las Vegas valley.

It cracks down on people who leave animals under the hot summer sun.

To get the message across, the city rounded up the local fire department and a couple of dogs that are famous on Instagram.

This summer will be Hippo the Black Lab‘s first time under the hot Las Vegas sun.

“Make sure she gets air conditioning. We actually have a fan and misters outside,” said Faith Nault, Hippo’s owner.

Hippo, Murphy the Goldendoodle and a trio of Basset Hounds are helping Las Vegas Fire and Rescue remind people that it is never a good idea to leave anyone outside under extreme heat.

“We experience one or two calls a day. Sometimes even 50,” said Chief Jeff Buchanan with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

There’s a new misdemeanor ordinance regarding animal cruelty. Chief Louis Molina, head of the city’s Department of Public Safety, described the new ordinance and what it means for local pet owners.

“What’s changing is that if the temperatures are expected to exceed 105 degrees, pet owners are required to provide misters, swap coolers, air conditioning. They cannot leave the animal, in many cases dogs, outside in the heat,” he said.

In addition, Chief Molina says if the National Weather Service sends out a heat warning, animals cannot be tied outside. They have to brought indoors.

If you see an unattended pet inside a hot car, dial 9-1-1. Do not try to break into the car.

Another reminder: pets can dehydrate quickly.

“Don’t take them for walks during the hot part of the day. It’s important to know the symptoms of overheating in pets which include excessive panting and difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate and drooling and mild weakness… sometimes collapse,” he noted.

