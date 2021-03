A man holds a smart phone with the icons for the social networking apps Facebook, Instagram and Twitter seen on the screen in Moscow on March 23, 2018. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are having issues getting on Instagram or some other social media apps, it’s not you.

Me refreshing my screen every 30 sec on Instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Gc2h65c3JY — Sean Lindsey (@SeanLindseyMuse) March 19, 2021

There are widespread reports of problems with Instagram and some other Facebook apps giving an error message.

Everyone coming back on Twitter while WhatsApp and Instagram are down: #instagramdown #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/LMlABPoITg — Ibrahim (@_IbrahimX1) March 19, 2021

On Twitter at #InstagramDown, there are reports the problem is also impacting WhatsApp.