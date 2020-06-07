Instacart changes tip policy after complaints

The logo for the Instacart Inc. application is displayed on an Apple Inc. laptop computer in an arranged photograph taken in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Friday, April 10, 2020. Across the country, millions of consumers are turning to Instacart and other services to fill their fridges via online delivery rather than brave going to a supermarket because of shelter-in-place declarations during the coronavirus pandemic. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(CNN Newsource) — Instacart, a company that operates a grocery delivery and pick-up service, is changing how often customers can rescind or change the amount of their tips.

The changes to the company’s tipping policy aims to prevent tip baiting. Some customers input large tips to lure in shoppers, but once their groceries have been delivered, they reduce the amount.

Instacart says it will now shorten the window of time a customer has to change the amount of a tip.

And before they are allowed to withdraw a tip, customers will be required to leave feedback.

Starting Monday, June 8, Instacart users will now have 24 hours to withdraw tips after groceries are delivered.

The company says customers who engage in tip baiting will have their accounts deactivated.