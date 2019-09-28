Insomniac Events pledges support to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One company that usually hosts concerts and music festivals is getting involved in helping those impacted by Hurricane Dorian get back on their feet. Insomniac Events has delivered 750 tents to West Palm Beach, Florida, where they will soon be sent to the areas most in need.

Every year, the ” Shiftpod2 Advanced Shelter Systems” are set up for the over 25,000 festival-goers at EDC Las Vegas, but now they will helping those forced from their homes by the devastating hurricane.

“Insomniac strives to bring happiness to millions of people around the world. When we got the call to help with this relief effort, we didn’t hesitate,” says Insomniac Founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella. “Creating family shelter communities is something we knew we could provide both expertise and resources for. Thousands of people have been displaced by Hurricane Dorian who are in dire need of aid and assistance. I’m grateful that our Insomniac team is in a position to help.”

The shelters are weather-resistant, and should provide plenty of room for families in need.