Insomniac debuts ‘Lost in Dreams’ music festival in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brand new music festival kicks off tonight in Downtown Las Vegas and it promises to be an experience unlike any other, “blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.”

The “Lost in Dreams” music festival tonight features the sounds of dubstep and dance music, all with a visual flair, but there are some covid-related requirements fans need to know to get in.

Doors opened at 5:30 p.m. at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center with fans already making their way inside.

In order to get in, fans must show proof of first vaccine dose or have a negative COVID-19 PCR test no more than 72 hours prior to the show for entry.

Lost in dreams is put on by Insomniac and this is the debut of the brand new music festival. Organizers say the three-stage event will deliver an immerse experience like no other.

Those who 8 News Now spoke to say they’re willing to do whatever it takes to enjoy the festival.

Lost in Dreams goes until tomorrow morning at 2 a.m.