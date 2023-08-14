LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Insomniac unveiled its newest festival series that will debut in Las Vegas and Los Angeles at the same time.

Insomniac, a company that produces concerts, festivals, and events, has leveled up the New Year’s Eve experience with a new festival called “Forever Midnight” that is set to debut in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

On Saturday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 31, LV FestPark and Los Angeles’ LA Convention Center will ignite during Insomniac’s first-ever, simultaneously held NYE events. As the clock strikes midnight, the dual premiere of Forever Midnight will deliver the most renowned music curation to Sin City and the City of Angels.

The lineup includes in-demand artists such as Kaytranada, Kyle Walker, Solomun, ANOTR, Dennis Cruz, Sofi Tukker, and more. Additional artists for both editions will be announced in the coming months.

Forever Midnight Las Vegas lineup (Credit: Insomniac)

Forever Midnight Los Angeles lineup (Credit: Insomniac)

Insomniac’s newest 21+ festival offers two-day general admission and VIP tickets. Tickets are on sale this Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 12 p.m. PT at Forever Midnight’s Las Vegas and Los Angeles website pages.