INSIDE LOOK: CCSD gives tour of food service facility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District serves about 320,000 meals a day, so what does it take to feed the nation’s 5th largest school district?

It takes about 400 workers to prep, cook, and send those meals to schools across the Las Vegas valley.

“From what I’ve heard and what I’ve read, we serve more than the casinos do when it comes to a daily basis meal. So, it’s amazing,” said Lory Hayon, Coordinator, CCSD.

The Clark County School District’s Food Service Department has a $138 million budget for the 2020 fiscal year. The facility is divided into different areas for cooking, baking, and storage.

A total of 226 schools in the district offer free meals to students. Many don’t know where their next meal is coming from, so the district steps in to help.

Hayon is a coordinator and registered dietitian for the food services department.

About 65 percent of our population qualifies for free and reduced meals. So, if they’re not getting their meals at school, they may not be getting them at home,” Hayon said. “So if you figure if we offer breakfast, lunch, and supper, those are three opportunities to fill their bellies.”

CCSD Parents are invited to take a tour of the facility. CCSD offers tours once a month throughout the school year.