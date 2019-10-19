INSIDE LOOK: A unique downtown city block that has it all

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown is constantly changing, and East Fremont Street has become especially unique. 8 News Now gives you an inside look at a new city block near Fremont and Maryland Parkway that some call the start of the area’s transformation.

“When people come and explore, they’re always finding something new,” said Kelly Bennett — Marketing Director of Fergusons Downtown.

Fergusons Downtown is a new city block that has restaurants, bars and a lot of retail shops. The historic motel, turned city block, just opened its doors near Fremont Street and Maryland Parkway.

Some say it could be a sign of this area’s transformation.

“It’s just a really cool curation of creative spaces for our community,” Bennett said. “Just giving more access for people to start small businesses and really help the community be sustainable.”

Here, you can eat, drink and shop all in the same spot, and the City of Las Vegas says renovations like this are the start of something much bigger. In fact, 151 new businesses have opened downtown this year.