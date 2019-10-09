‘Inside by 9’: Clark County promotes Halloween safety during annual campaign

happy family mother father and children in costumes and makeup on a celebration of Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is encouraging residents to take extra caution during Halloween with its annual “Inside by 9” campaign. The campaign is aimed at highlighting pedestrian, as the spooky holiday is considered one of the most dangerous time of year for children out trick-or-treating.

The biggest takeaway? Make sure children are home from festivities by 9 p.m. The campaign also urges homeowners to have their outside lights turned off by this time to discourage trick-or-treaters.

“We want everyone to have a fun and safe Halloween, but it can be a very dangerous holiday night for children,” said Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly. “We want pedestrians and motorists alike to be aware of their surroundings when trick or treaters are out and about on sidewalks and crossing streets.”

Weekly believes concluding festivities and trick or treating by nine will reduce the potential for harm.

Safety tips are available on the county’s “Inside by 9” website.