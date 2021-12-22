INSIDE AMAZON: Thousands of packages going out daily

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a race against the clock to make sure last-minute gifts make it under the Christmas tree.

8 News Now got a look inside Amazon’s Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas which is 855,000 square foot and employs 5,000.

“We’ve been preparing for the last 10 months all the way up until November for the holiday season. There’s a lot of excitement around a lot of our employees,” said Tom Smotrick, Amazon general manager. “Today we’re going to be shipping over 700,000 customer orders and bringing 800,000 customer products back into the building.”

Smotrick said Prime members can order one-day delivery all the way through Dec. 23rd and Amazon will do delivers through Dec. 24.