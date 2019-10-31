Innovative program promotes women’s success in esports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Young women from middle and high schools across Clark County came together for “Battle Born Girls Innovate” at the HyperX Esports Arena on Wednesday. The educational program helps students learn about the variety of diverse careers in esports.

The mission of the program is to introduce young women to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) careers and promote their success in the fields. They also got the chance to interact with women role models and leaders.

Students also got to have plenty of fun too, playing Fortnite in the arena.