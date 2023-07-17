LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An innocent bystander was killed during a shooting over the weekend, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

The shooting was reported on Saturday, July 15, around 11:29 p.m. in the 9400 block of W. Post Road, near S. Fort Apache and W. Sunset roads. However, when police arrived at the scene, they learned the victim was already transported to a nearby hospital by friends.

Police said the man was struck by a stray bullet from a shooting that happened in the 9500 block of Rolling Thunder Ave, which is around 500 feet from where the bystander was struck. The victim was transferred to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or by email: homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.