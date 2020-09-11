Inmates sentenced in 2016 stabbing death at High Desert State Prison

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Nevada inmates who pleaded guilty in the 2016 stabbing death of a fellow inmate have been sentenced, according to a Friday news release from the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

Jeremy Kenneth Nuckles, 43, and Justin Mitthias Muncy 36, both of Las Vegas, admitted their roles in the death of Ralph Goodman at High Desert State Prison on April 16, 2016, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

High Desert State Prison (Provided by: NDOC)

In July, Nuckles pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder with a deadly weapon, and Muncy pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

Nuckles was sentenced on Aug. 28 to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years. Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Michael P. Villani also sentenced Nuckles to consecutive 48- to 120-month terms for using a deadly weapon in the attack.

Muncy was sentenced today to 10 to 25 years in prison for his role in the crime.

“Whether a murder occurs in a family home or in a prison, justice must be served,” Nevada Attorney Generl Aaron D. Ford said. “Attorneys in my office have been working tirelessly on this case, and I’m proud that their work has resulted in the defendants admitting their wrongdoing and receiving lengthy terms of imprisonment for their crimes.”