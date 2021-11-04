Inmate’s death in jail cell under investigation in Kingman, Arizona

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mohave County (Arizona) Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating an in-custody death that occurred Monday night at the Kingman jail.

An inmate was found hanging in a jail cell just after 11 p.m. on Monday, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Authorities identified the man as Mark Alan Sweat, 66, of St. George, Utah. He had been booked into the Kingman jail in September on charges of felony sexual assault, and he was recently sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Sweat was alone in the jail cell, and authories said there were no suspicious circumstances.

The investigation is continuing.