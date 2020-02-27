Inmates access vital services through ‘DSD Cares’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday, more than 100 inmates were able to get vital services through the Clark County Detention Center. That help comes through the “DSD Cares” program.

Inmates can connect with community resources for things like housing, identification, and healthcare. This is all to reduce the amount of people coming back into the jail after they’re released.

Christopher Richardson has been in jail since last August, he’s one of 140 inmates who got help.

“I was looking forward to getting my ID, social security card, birth certificate, help with food, somewhere to stay because I’m homeless on the streets right now,” said inmate Christopher Richardson.

Today more than 140 inmates took part in the Clark County Detention Center’s C.A.R.E.S event. Through community resources inmates can get help with things like housing, identification, and healthcare. This is all in an effort to reduce recidivism. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/rVVykznm5q — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) February 26, 2020

Homelessness is one of many barriers that “DSD Cares” says is preventing inmates from successfully transitioning back into society. To help remove these barriers, the program encourages inmates to sit down with community partners like the DMV, drug rehabilitation services and job placement resources.

The care program hopes by tackling these issues ahead of time, it will stop the continuous cycle of repeat offenders.

“Our hope is to get people back into the community with some type of plan before they actually leave the jail,” said corrections officer Todd Laird. “Improving quality of life is one of our major emphasis at the department. And this is one way that we at the jail can do that. We don’t have a lot of opportunities to improve the quality of life for the community, so this one is very important to us.”

Moving forward, the program is working to hire case workers to continue to assist inmates after they leave.