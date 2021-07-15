Inmate walks away from Casa Grande housing facility in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A prison inmate walked away from the Casa Grande Transitional Housing facility in Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to a Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) news release.

Freddie Wright, 43, left the facility at 2 p.m. for work but did not report to his job site, according to NDOC.

Wright is described as a Black man, 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos on both arms, back and chest, including “Kimberly” on his right hand and “Wifey Right” on his left. He is also known as Jabari, Hassell, Miniker and Bar. He is affiliated with the Crips gang, according to NDOC.

Wright entered the NDOC system on Jan. 30, 2018, from Clark County. He is serving a sentence of 48-120 months for Driving Under the Influence.

(Courtesy, Nevada Department of Corrections)

Casa Grande is on W. Russell Road, just west of Valley View Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wright should immediately call 911.